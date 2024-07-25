Pat the Cope Gallagher confirms he is seeking Fianna Fail nomination for General Election

Pat the Cope Gallagher says it was the support of Fianna Fail members that encouraged him to consider running in the next general election.

The former Junior Minister and MEP who lost his Dail seat in the 2020 election has confirmed that he is seeking party nomination to contest the upcoming election.

The former Leas Ceann Comhairle says he wants to fill what he believes is a vacuum in representation of Donegal in the Dail.

He says it wasn’t an easy decision to put his name forward but is hopefully a second Fianna Fail Dail seat can be secured in Donegal: