Ballybofey & Stranorlar golfer holds four shot lead in South of Ireland Amateur Championship

Ballybofey & Stranorlar golfer Ryan Griffin (above) finished the stroke play qualifying with a four-shot lead over the field as the Pierse Motors Volkswagen South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship field was whittled down in Lahinch.

Despite having faced into the most difficult conditions throughout Wednesday and Thursday, the 24-year-old Maynooth University star backed up his opening 66 with another quality round of 71.

Griffin finished on -7, ahead of Patrick Adler (North Shore, USA) and Quentin Carew (Castleknock), and says his scintillating form has been helped by his Arnold Palmer Cup appearance here just three weeks ago.

“We have definitely played it a good few times, ten or 15 times in the last few weeks,” said Griffin.