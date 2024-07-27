Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man (40s) dies in fatal Cork road collision

A man in his forties has died after a fatal road crash in County Cork.

The single vehicle collision happened shortly after 1.30 this morning, in the Ballynamona area of Kinsale.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem exam will be carried out.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is being held at a Garda Station in Cork.

The road at Ballynamona is currently closed with local diversions in place pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators later today.

