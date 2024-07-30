Gardai urge people to be cautious as spate of thefts from cars and vans continues

Gardaí are urging people to be careful with items in cars and other vehicles after two incidents in recent days.

On Monday July 22nd, the passenger window of a car parked at Murvagh Lower, Ballintra was smashed between 2pm and 3pm as the owner was taking a walk.

A black River Island handbag containing a small amount of cash was stolen.

Meanwhile, between 9pm on Tuesday last, July 23rd and 6 o’clock on Wednesday morning, an unsuccessful attempt was made to open a van parked at the owner’s home at Dromore, Killygordon.

During the Community Garda Information segment on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Niall Maguire said such incidents are being reported on a weekly basis…………..

More details –

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a theft incident that occurred at Murvagh Lower, Ballintra on Monday the 22 nd of July between 2pm and 3pm.

A car was parked at that location while the owner went for a walk.

They returned to discover that the passenger side window had been smashed and a black River Island handbag containing a small amount of cash had been stolen from within. We appeal

to anybody who may have been in the area with a dash cam to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530 or to contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800

666 111.

Gardaí are also investigating an attempted break in to a van that occurred at Dromore, Killygordon between 9pm on Tuesday the 23rd of July and 6am on Wednesday the 24th of July.

A van had been parked at the owner’s house overnight and when he went to the van early in the morning he discovered that the locking mechanism of the van had been tampered with and damaged. No entry was gained to the van.

We appeal to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area on the dates in question to get in touch with Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.

We would like to remind the public to be security conscious when parking their cars/vans.

Ensure that your vehicle is locked regardless of whether it is parked at home or in a public place. Park whenever possible in a well lit up area.

Store your car keys away from windows and letterboxes.

Don’t store valuables such as cash, jewellery or electronics in your car.

Sometimes it is impractical to remove tools and equipment from work vehicles. In these cases, owners should take extra steps to ensure the safety of their property:

Additional locking mechanisms should be fitted to vehicles, consider a monitored vehicle alarm and tracking devices for valuable property.

Mark and photograph the property and take a record of serial numbers, makes and models.

Download the An Garda Síochána Property App. It will give you the facility to record the unique information associated with your property.

Park your vehicle within CCTV view if you have a CCTV system at your home/premises.

Always report any suspicious activity to Gardaí immediately. In urgent cases dial 999 or 112