EU issues infringement proceedings against Ireland for failing to have proper surveillance of building products

The government is being urged to take immediate steps to properly resource building products surveillance in Ireland.

It’s after the European Commission today announced a new infringement procedure against Ireland for failing to have a proper surveillance regime in place.

Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the commission’s decision comes as no surprise, and requires an urgent response.

Cllr Ali Farren is PRO of the 100% Redress Party.

He says the government needs to implement a proper testing regime to ensure the current crisis is not repeated, and also address the shortfalls in the current redress scheme………

EU Statement –

The Commission asks IRELAND to comply with EU rules on construction products

Today, the European Commission decided to open an infringement procedure against Ireland (INFR(2024)4003) for not carrying out market surveillance as required by the Construction Products Regulation (Regulation (EU) 305/2011). The Construction Products Regulation requires authorities to monitor the manufacturing and placing on the market of construction products before they are used. According to the Commission’s findings, the Irish authorities limited their monitoring activities to finished buildings or finalised civil engineering projects. The limitation of market surveillance activities to on-site measures endangers the free circulation of safe construction products in the Union. Due to defective construction products, several thousand houses in Ireland suffered very serious damage. The Commission is therefore sending a letter of formal notice to Ireland, which now has two months to respond and address the shortcomings raised by the Commission. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.