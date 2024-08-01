Department of Housing didn’t know what measures DCC was taking on block regulation – The Ditch

It’s been claimed today that four years into the defective block crisis, the Department of Housing didn’t know what measures had been taken to ensure construction materials in affected counties were fit for use and compliant with EU regulations.

It later emerged that Donegal County Council had sent 25 letters to manufacturers on the introduction of the relevant EU regulation.

According to The Ditch, a senior department official wrote to Donegal County Council to ask what work the local authority had conducted.

The article says In July 2017, the Mica Action Group met with former junior minister Damien English in Donegal County Council’s offices, and asked him about quality checks on construction materials, and also about market surveillance of these products, the issue on which the European Commission has taken now legal action against Ireland for its failures.

In August, a senior department adviser wrote to Donegal County Council’s Director of Services Liam Ward to ask what measures the authority had taken.

Mr Ward wrote back in September saying the authority had sent 25 letters in 2013 to manufacturers in the county outlining their obligations, including one which he said spoke for itself.

