Donegal commentator believes the prospect of rail in Donegal is “a work of fiction”

A Donegal historian and commentator has described the Strategic Rail Review published this week as a work of fiction.

The document proposes the allocation of €37 billion to rail projects between now and 2050, including a line from Derry to Dublin via Omagh and Portadown, into which a spur from Letterkenny would feed.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Transport Consultant Richard Logue suggested this should be developed at the same time as the A5 upgrade, with the Irish government also contributing to the cost of the rail line…………..

However,  Dr Joe Kelly says the Letterkenny – Derry – Dublin line is aspirational, and he doesn’t believe it will be realised………………………

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 August 2024
Seamus McMonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inspector launches Donegal Bank Holiday Road Safety Campaign with a stark warning to drivers

1 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-01 095003
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal commentator believes the prospect of rail in Donegal is “a work of fiction”

1 August 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

More industrial unrest possible at Aer Lingus

1 August 2024
