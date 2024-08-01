McSharry upset with 200m semi final performance

Mona McSharry says she is disappointed with how her 200m breaststroke race panned out last night.

She was almost a second off the qualifying time for the final as the 100-metre bronze medalist was placed sixth in her race and 11th at the semi final stage.

The time of 2:24.48 was still her fourth fastest time over the distance.

Speaking after the race McSharry said: “Right now I’m just upset, all I know is the time and it wasn’t fast enough so it’s hard to do more than that right now, but definitely upset. It was definitely a little harder than this morning, but in the race you hope that’s because you’re going faster and it’s hurting more because the times going to be faster but sadly that’s not always I guess the way it goes. I probably just exerted a bit too much energy in the front half and paid for it in the back half.”

The Sligo native who is a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon returns to the pool on Saturday for the Women’s 400m Medley Relay, it will be the first time Ireland will have an entry in the event since 1972: “The relay is just a fun event to go out with the girls and do something special and you know that relay hasn’t raced in a long long time and it’s the first time it officially qualified, so I think that’s just going to be a great way to finish off the meet and that’s how I viewed it before even coming in this and it will be nice just to have one last race with them.”