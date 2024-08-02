Drop of 10% on Live Register in Donegal for July 2024



Live Register figures for the end of last month have been released today by the Central Statistics Office, showing a fall in the numbers signing on in Donegal when compared to July 2023.

There were 8,802 people on the registers in the county’s eight social welfare offices, a drop of 10% on the same period last year.

The sharpest fall in the numbers signing on was seen in Killybegs with 535 people on the register, a decrease of 21%.

There were 19% fewer people recorded in Dungloe, with 966 signing on.

The figure for Ballyshannon sat at 965, down 17% on the year previous.

Buncrana fell by 11% to 1,554.

Meanwhile the Ballybofey and Donegal offices saw 7% and 6% less names on the register totalling to 1129 and 569 respectively.

Letterkenny has a marginal decrease of 3% to 2543.

Finally Dunfanaghy was the only office to record an increase, which was 5% to 541.