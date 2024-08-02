Harps suffer home defeat at the hands of Bray

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-1 by Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

John O’Sullivan put the visitors ahead on 25 minutes but a Jamie Watson equaliser 5 minutes before the break meant the sides went in level at half time.

Guillermo Almirall then struck what turned out to be the winner on 67 minutes.

It’s now four defeats on the bounce for Finn Harps – they sit fifth in the league and currently occupy the last play-off spot.

In other results this evening, Kerry drew 3-3 with Athlone in a thriller in the midlands, Cobh defeated Longford Town 1-0, league leaders Cork City were held to a 1-1 draw by Treaty United and UCD drew 1-1 with Wexford.

Diarmuid Doherty has the full time report from Ballybofey…