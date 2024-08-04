Eamonn Kelly 6th in Junior WRC Category at Rally Finland

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly has finished 6th in the Junior WRC Category of Rally Finland in his Fiesta Rally 3.

Kelly, along with his co-driver Conor Mohan from Monaghan, had a great rally and were even in with a chance of winning the category as they occupied 2nd spot and were just 8 seconds off the lead at one point yesterday.

Australian pair Taylor Gill and Daniel Brkic won the Junior WRC Category in their Fiesta Rally 3.

Derry driver Joshua McErlain also had a good weekend in Finland – he finished 7th in the WRC2 Category and 12th in the overall standings along with co-driver James Fulton.

William Creighton finished in 18th spot in the WRC2 Category and 46th overall.

The overall winners of the rally were French pair Sebastian Ogier and Vincent Landais in their GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid – they finished 40.1 seconds ahead of the field.