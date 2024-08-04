Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Eamonn Kelly 6th in Junior WRC Category at Rally Finland

Frosses native Eamonn Kelly

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly has finished 6th in the Junior WRC Category of Rally Finland in his Fiesta Rally 3.

Kelly, along with his co-driver Conor Mohan from Monaghan, had a great rally and were even in with a chance of winning the category as they occupied 2nd spot and were just 8 seconds off the lead at one point yesterday.

Australian pair Taylor Gill and Daniel Brkic won the Junior WRC Category in their Fiesta Rally 3.

Derry driver Joshua McErlain also had a good weekend in Finland – he finished 7th in the WRC2 Category and 12th in the overall standings along with co-driver James Fulton.

William Creighton finished in 18th spot in the WRC2 Category and 46th overall.

The overall winners of the rally were French pair Sebastian Ogier and Vincent Landais in their GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid – they finished 40.1 seconds ahead of the field.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ruaidhri Higgins 130923
News

Derry City and Shelbourne set for top-of-the-table showdown – Ruaidhri Higgins’ press conference

4 August 2024
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drink Aware dispels alcohol myths

4 August 2024
453257836_898062589031455_66158129542536819_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council reminds public of emergency contact numbers ahead of Status Orange weather warning

4 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

4 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ruaidhri Higgins 130923
News

Derry City and Shelbourne set for top-of-the-table showdown – Ruaidhri Higgins’ press conference

4 August 2024
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drink Aware dispels alcohol myths

4 August 2024
453257836_898062589031455_66158129542536819_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council reminds public of emergency contact numbers ahead of Status Orange weather warning

4 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

4 August 2024
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

West Donegal residents affected by serious water supply issues

4 August 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Rathmullan due to burst water main

4 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube