Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour we hear criticism of Irish Water over a break in the water supply in and around Falcarragh, there’s new on repair works on Errigal Mountain and how concerned should we be about cyber attacks on Ireland?:

Community Garda Information, concerns over the lack of respite services in Inishowen and MAG call for a face to face meeting with the Housing Minister:

We hear from the Charities Regulator, there’s calls for long term planning to support big shows on Ebrington SQ, more water woes, this time in Bonamy and listener Kevin is concerned about E-scooters on footpaths:

Top Stories

News

Gardai seeking information on suspicious vehicle in Rathmullan

6 August 2024
News

49 admitted patients awaiting beds this morning at LUH

6 August 2024
Podcast

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2024
News

Darragh O'Brien must meet with DCB affected homeowners in an open forum – MAG

6 August 2024
