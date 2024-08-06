Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour we hear criticism of Irish Water over a break in the water supply in and around Falcarragh, there’s new on repair works on Errigal Mountain and how concerned should we be about cyber attacks on Ireland?:

Community Garda Information, concerns over the lack of respite services in Inishowen and MAG call for a face to face meeting with the Housing Minister:

We hear from the Charities Regulator, there’s calls for long term planning to support big shows on Ebrington SQ, more water woes, this time in Bonamy and listener Kevin is concerned about E-scooters on footpaths: