Business Matters, EP 205: Donegal Sea Adventure offers stunning boat trips around islands

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Manus O’Boyle, the founder of a Burtonport-based boat tour company called Donegal Sea Adventure.

The business began last year and its sea safari experiences, using a purpose built high speed boat, offer a great insight into the heritage, culture, and history, of islands off the west coast of Donegal while treating customers to some stunning and truly memorable scenery and also wildlife.

He also does charter and custom made packages, and trips to the many islands off the west coast of the county.

Below: Some images from the company website –  https://donegalseaadventure.ie/gallery

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Business Matters, EP 205: Donegal Sea Adventure offers stunning boat trips around islands

7 August 2024
Uisce Eireann urged to act immediately on water issues in South Letterkenny

7 August 2024
Update – HSE clarifies situation regarding respite services at St Joseph’s Hospital

7 August 2024
50% drop in the number of second hand homes for sale in Ireland

7 August 2024
