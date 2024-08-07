Business Matters, EP 205: Donegal Sea Adventure offers stunning boat trips around islands

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Manus O’Boyle, the founder of a Burtonport-based boat tour company called Donegal Sea Adventure.

The business began last year and its sea safari experiences, using a purpose built high speed boat, offer a great insight into the heritage, culture, and history, of islands off the west coast of Donegal while treating customers to some stunning and truly memorable scenery and also wildlife.

He also does charter and custom made packages, and trips to the many islands off the west coast of the county.

Below: Some images from the company website – https://donegalseaadventure.ie/gallery