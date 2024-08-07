Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Update – HSE clarifies situation regarding respite services at St Joseph’s Hospital

UPDATE – The HSE has now released the following statement –

St Joseph’s Community Hospital – Respite Services

Following a HIQA inspection last week in St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar and in order to continue to operate within the regulations, a number of respite beds had to be temporarily closed to allow for essential refurbishment/fire upgrade works to continue.
A number of respite beds in Finn View ward had to be cancelled for an approximately four week period in order for these essential works to be completed.
The HSE is working closely with HIQA to ensure these beds become operational as soon as possible. Alternative respite arrangements have been offered to patients and their families.

*********************

The Chair of the Save our St Josephs Hospital Action Committee says he believes the suspension on respite services qat the facility from last Friday is a temporary measure, and services will be restored when fire retardancy works demanded by HIQA are carried out.

The suspension of services was raised yesterday by local Councillor Dakota Nic Mheanman, with no immediate statement from the HSE.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, the action committee chair John Gallagher hit out at the HSE, saying his understanding is that the situation is temporary, and alternative arrangements are being made for those who were due to use the service in the coming weeks.

However, he says the HSE hasn’t communicated that to the public………..

 

 

 

Advertisement

