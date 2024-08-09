Government must communicate more on refugee intregation – Meehan

An Independent Donegal Councillor says the government must communicate more with community groups and others who are working to integrate refugees into their area.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the reality on the ground in places like Milford says this work is taking place in a vacuum, with little help or support coming from government.

He says the perceived threat from the growth of the far right didn’t emerge in June’s local elections, but that’s not to say there are not concerns which the government must do more to address…………..