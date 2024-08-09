Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government must communicate more on refugee intregation – Meehan

 

An Independent Donegal Councillor says the government must communicate more with community groups and others who are working to integrate refugees into their area.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the reality on the ground in places like Milford says this work is taking place in a vacuum, with little help or support coming from government.

He says the perceived threat from the growth of the far right didn’t emerge in June’s local elections, but that’s not to say there are not concerns which the government must do more to address…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Election Profiles-declan meehan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must communicate more on refugee intregation – Meehan

9 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water supply issues being experienced again at Ray, Rathmullanm

9 August 2024
Irish Music Month Image
Top Stories, News

A New Local Hero 2024 – How to enter

9 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of potential increase in student accommodation fraud

9 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Election Profiles-declan meehan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must communicate more on refugee intregation – Meehan

9 August 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water supply issues being experienced again at Ray, Rathmullanm

9 August 2024
Irish Music Month Image
Top Stories, News

A New Local Hero 2024 – How to enter

9 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of potential increase in student accommodation fraud

9 August 2024
NBI Proudly Connecting Donegal Image 2
News, Top Stories

National Broadband Ireland says over 1,500 homes near Fintown can be connected by the end of the year

9 August 2024
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Top Stories

Garda commissioner will not be extending his contract

9 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube