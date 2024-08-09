Harps fall out of play-off spots after defeat in Wexford

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Wexford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Ferrycarrig Park this evening.

A Thomas Oluwa effort on the stroke of half time put Wexford in control and Darragh Levingston then secured all three points for the home side in the last minute of normal time.

Tonight’s result, which is Harps’ fifth defeat in five games in all competitions, means the Ballybofey side have now fallen out of the promotion play-off spots and have dropped to 7th position thanks to Cobh Ramblers’ 2-0 win in Kerry.

Darren Murphy’s team are now without a win since beating Kerry on the 4th of July.

In other First Division matches this evening, champions-elect Cork City were held to a second draw on the bounce as they played out a stalemate with Athlone Town, while 3rd placed UCD defeated 4th placed Bray Wanderers 1-0.