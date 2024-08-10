One-third of motorcyclists involved in collisions reported suffering serious injuries

More than half motorcyclists involved in a road collision reported injuries, with one in three suffering serious injuries.

A new report on motorcyclists from the Road Safety Authority covering a two year period to summer 2023 found more than one in 10 said they were involved in a road collision during that period.

The report also revealed the two most common reasons for road collisions were another vehicle coming from a side road pulling into their path and another vehicle colliding with the rear or side of their motorcycle.

86 per cent of motorcyclists admitted to filtering through stationary or slow-moving vehicles at least occasionally.