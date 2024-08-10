Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI issue traffic advice ahead of parade in Derry

Police in Derry have issued advice to those travelling to planned Apprentice Boys of Derry parades today.

The parades are taking place across the North today.

Diversions will be in place from 11 o’clock.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed from this time as it is part of the main parade route.

Drivers travelling from the Limavady direction, towards Strabane, will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

Traffic bound for the Cityside should use the Foyle Bridge.

Motorists travelling from Strabane, towards Limavady, will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin.

Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.

Road closures will remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete.

Keep an eye on PSNI Derry City and Strabane’s social media and website for the latest updates and when all roads will be reopened.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

advertising-product-photo-broken-motorcycle-600nw-2481150801
News, Top Stories

One-third of motorcyclists involved in collisions reported suffering serious injuries

10 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Anti-immigration protestors outnumbered by anti-racism demonstrators in Belfast

10 August 2024
istockphoto-1704413556-612x612
News, Top Stories

Call on political leaders to hold social media bosses accountable for online hate speech

10 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after trailer worth £3000 stolen in Fermanagh

10 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

advertising-product-photo-broken-motorcycle-600nw-2481150801
News, Top Stories

One-third of motorcyclists involved in collisions reported suffering serious injuries

10 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Anti-immigration protestors outnumbered by anti-racism demonstrators in Belfast

10 August 2024
istockphoto-1704413556-612x612
News, Top Stories

Call on political leaders to hold social media bosses accountable for online hate speech

10 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after trailer worth £3000 stolen in Fermanagh

10 August 2024
safety-net-3289548_1280
News, Top Stories

New ATU course to spread awareness of ocean pollution

10 August 2024
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

PSNI issue traffic advice ahead of parade in Derry

10 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube