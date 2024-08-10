PSNI issue traffic advice ahead of parade in Derry

Police in Derry have issued advice to those travelling to planned Apprentice Boys of Derry parades today.

The parades are taking place across the North today.

Diversions will be in place from 11 o’clock.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed from this time as it is part of the main parade route.

Drivers travelling from the Limavady direction, towards Strabane, will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

Traffic bound for the Cityside should use the Foyle Bridge.

Motorists travelling from Strabane, towards Limavady, will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin.

Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.

Road closures will remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete.

Keep an eye on PSNI Derry City and Strabane’s social media and website for the latest updates and when all roads will be reopened.