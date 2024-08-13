Donegal ETB publishes new FET prospectus

Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training has published its new prospectus for the incoming academic year, including several new courses starting across the county.

The Prospectus provides detailed information on over 125 full and part-time courses in a diverse range of areas from Levels 1-6, many of which are co-funded by the Government and the EU.

Last year, over 19,000 students completed education and training courses with Donegal ETB’s FET Service.

********************

Release in full –

Donegal ETB Publishes 2024-2025 Further Education and Training Prospectus

Over 125 courses listed including a focus on green skills and future sustainability

Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service has published its new FET Prospectus for the incoming academic year, 2024-2025, which includes several exciting new courses starting across the county.

The Prospectus provides detailed information on over 125 full and part-time courses in a diverse range of areas from Levels 1-6, many of which are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Courses cover the learning areas of administration, business and finance; art, craft and design; construction and the built environment; courses for people with disabilities; customer care; early learning and care; engineering and manufacturing; family learning; general learning; green skills; hair and beauty; health and social care; horticulture; IT and computing; languages; science; sports, recreation and fitness; tourism and hospitality; transport; veterinary and the Youthreach programme for early school leavers.

Information on apprenticeships, how to gain qualifications through the Recognition of Prior Learning process and enterprise engagement supports is also included.

Amongst the new courses listed in this year’s Prospectus are five full-time Level 4 Pathway courses which have been developed to allow students to further their studies and explore employment opportunities in the areas of Business Studies, Health and Fitness Studies, Health Care and Nursing Studies, Special Needs Assisting and Early Learning Studies and Science Studies.

For those already working in the beauty industry an exciting new part-time course is available this year in Fashion, Theatre and Media Make-Up.

Speaking about the publication of the Prospectus, Donegal ETB’s Director of Further Education and Training, Ciaran O’Brien said, “the mission of Donegal ETB is to offer education and training opportunities that help students to achieve their full potential and to contribute to the social, cultural and economic life of their communities. Our FET Service provides a diverse range of certified courses from NFQ Levels 1-6 in every corner of the county to meet this mission and I’m delighted to see all of these published together in this new Prospectus.”

He added, “Last year over 19,000 people availed of our FET courses across the county, so we’re looking forward to welcoming many more new students this Autumn and next year.”

The ETB’s FET Prospectus can now be viewed in the Publications and Resources section of its website here or contact the Adult Guidance and Information Service by emailing adultguidance@donegaletb.ie or calling 074 9178088 for further information.

The prospectus can be downloaded HERE