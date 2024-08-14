Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



After a look at the papers we hear concerns over the impact the ‘Tradwife’ trend might be having on women. We talk to a listener who is sleeping in his car with his disabled mother having been refused emergency accommodation from the council and inspector Seamus McGonagle joins us to discuss a new online portal for reporting dangerous driving:

Cancer charity fundraiser Billy Bustard discusses him being banned from raising funds on the Diamond in Donegal Town, there’s reaction to new pharmacists may soon be able to prescribe medicine for certain conditions and we have an appeal for volunteers to support victims going to court:

A listener has a view on the tradwife trend, Conor and Cathy, who lost their son Ross to suicide, discuss an upcoming HUGG event and we have business news with Chris: