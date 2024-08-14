Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we hear concerns over the impact the ‘Tradwife’ trend might be having on women. We talk to a listener who is sleeping in his car with his disabled mother having been refused emergency accommodation from the council and inspector Seamus McGonagle joins us to discuss a new online portal for reporting dangerous driving:

Cancer charity fundraiser Billy Bustard discusses him being banned from raising funds on the Diamond in Donegal Town, there’s reaction to new pharmacists may soon be able to prescribe medicine for certain conditions and we have an appeal for volunteers to support victims going to court:

A listener has a view on the tradwife trend, Conor and Cathy, who lost their son Ross to suicide, discuss an upcoming HUGG event and we have business news with Chris:

14 August 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Join and Support Greg Hughes for the Annual Donegal Camino in aid of Cancer Care West

14 August 2024
14 August 2024
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 August 2024
14 August 2024
News, Top Stories

26% fall in the number of houses sold in Donegal

14 August 2024
14 August 2024
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, EP 206: The Circular Dress Collaborative – plus Walking Ireland

14 August 2024
