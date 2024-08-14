Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Works continuing to restore water supplies in Donegal

Works are continuing to restore water in a number of areas in Donegal.

Repairs may cause supply disruptions to Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.

It comes on foot of a major burst in the Twin Towns earlier this week.

Meanwhile, mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to a number of areas around Castlefinn, including Finn View, Dergview, and Hillhead.

In both cases, works are scheduled to take place until midday.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Creevagh and surrounding areas between Creeslough and Carrigart until 6pm this evening.

kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safe driving education programme to begin in secondary schools

14 August 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Today marks 30 years since the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson

14 August 2024
donegal airport aerial view
News, Top Stories

Flights from Donegal to Dublin second most likely to be cancelled

14 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Works continuing to restore water supplies in Donegal

14 August 2024
Advertisement

