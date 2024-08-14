Works continuing to restore water supplies in Donegal

Works are continuing to restore water in a number of areas in Donegal.

Repairs may cause supply disruptions to Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar and surrounding areas.

It comes on foot of a major burst in the Twin Towns earlier this week.

Meanwhile, mains rehabilitation works may cause supply disruptions to a number of areas around Castlefinn, including Finn View, Dergview, and Hillhead.

In both cases, works are scheduled to take place until midday.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Creevagh and surrounding areas between Creeslough and Carrigart until 6pm this evening.