Man arrested in London for crimes committed in Derry in 2016



A man wanted for crimes committed in Derry was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London yesterday.

The 29 year old is wanted on a number of charges.

The man is wanted on warrant for offences of robbery, dangerous driving, receiving stolen goods, possession and supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

These date back to 2016 and occurred in the Derry and Mid Ulster areas.

He was granted High Court bail in January 2017 but fled the jurisdiction while on bail.

He has now been returned to Northern Ireland, and will appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

The PSNI say that their message to those who left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their action is now clear, they will be relentlessly pursued until justice is served.