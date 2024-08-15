Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man arrested in London for crimes committed in Derry in 2016


A man wanted for crimes committed in Derry was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London yesterday.

The 29 year old is wanted on a number of charges.

The man is wanted on warrant for offences of robbery, dangerous driving, receiving stolen goods, possession and supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.
These date back to 2016 and occurred in the Derry and Mid Ulster areas.

He was granted High Court bail in January 2017 but fled the jurisdiction while on bail.

He has now been returned to Northern Ireland, and will appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

The PSNI say that their message to those who left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their action is now clear, they will be relentlessly pursued until justice is served.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in London for crimes committed in Derry in 2016

15 August 2024
455692494_894148122740806_6738325660141701167_n
News, Top Stories

New era on the horizon for Arranmore RNLI

15 August 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Four people charged to court in Omagh human trafficking case

14 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday August 14th

14 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in London for crimes committed in Derry in 2016

15 August 2024
455692494_894148122740806_6738325660141701167_n
News, Top Stories

New era on the horizon for Arranmore RNLI

15 August 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Four people charged to court in Omagh human trafficking case

14 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday August 14th

14 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-14 160801
News, Top Stories

NI Water says major improvement works on Derry’s Foyle Road will end in October

14 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Low pressure and water outage notice issued for Letterkenny

14 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube