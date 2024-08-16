Correspondence from Engineers Ireland revealed by The Ditch

The downgrading of homes is due to Housing Agency engineers focusing on mica and not other deleterious materials according to the latest article written by the Ditch.

The news outlet has seen correspondence from Engineers Ireland’s director-general, Damien Owens.

It notes many engineers think the current IS 465 standard is no longer fit for purpose.

The article also outlines a case in which one private engineer claimed that the housing agency was intentionally using the standard as a cost saving exercise.

In another case, the deterioration of the home was deemed by the private engineer to be caused primarily by pyrrhotite. (pyro-tight)

The results also showed the house had 6% of muscovite mica, the threshold for this is 5%.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the housing agency says the organisation engages with chartered engineers, who are members of Engineers Ireland, to provide appropriate remediation option recommendations in accordance with the national standard.

The 100% Redress Party carried out an online two hour long campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night to highlight the issue.