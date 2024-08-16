Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Correspondence from Engineers Ireland revealed by The Ditch

The downgrading of homes is due to Housing Agency engineers focusing on mica and not other deleterious materials according to the latest article written by the Ditch.

The news outlet has seen correspondence from Engineers Ireland’s director-general, Damien Owens.

It notes many engineers think the current IS 465 standard is no longer fit for purpose.

The article also outlines a case in which one private engineer claimed that the housing agency was intentionally using the standard as a cost saving exercise.

In another case, the deterioration of the home was deemed by the private engineer to be caused primarily by pyrrhotite. (pyro-tight)

The results also showed the house had 6% of muscovite mica, the threshold for this is 5%.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the housing agency says the organisation engages with chartered engineers, who are members of Engineers Ireland, to provide appropriate remediation option recommendations in accordance with the national standard.

The 100% Redress Party carried out an online two hour long campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night to highlight the issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica-Home-2
News, Top Stories

Correspondence from Engineers Ireland revealed by The Ditch

16 August 2024
Denis Donaldson
News, Top Stories

Family of Denis Donaldson denied judge-led commission to examine his death

16 August 2024
streetlights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council in the process of securing a new contractor to maintain public lights in Donegal

16 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday August 15th

15 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mica-Home-2
News, Top Stories

Correspondence from Engineers Ireland revealed by The Ditch

16 August 2024
Denis Donaldson
News, Top Stories

Family of Denis Donaldson denied judge-led commission to examine his death

16 August 2024
streetlights
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council in the process of securing a new contractor to maintain public lights in Donegal

16 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday August 15th

15 August 2024
Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing report an indictment of the government’s record on housing – Doherty

15 August 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior doctors are under too much pressure – IMO

15 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube