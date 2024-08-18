Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Horse-Racing: Double for Oisin Orr at Pontefract

Donegal jockey Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr has won the 3:45 and 4:45 races at Pontefract today.

The Donegal jockey was on board the highly-fancied Richard Fahey trained “Powerful Glory” in the Cure Leukaemia EBF “Newcomers” Maiden Stakes.

He went to post in that one at 10/11 on.

In the EBF Sky Bet Sunday Series Flying Fillies’ Stakes race at 4:45, Orr rode “Marine Wave” to give trainer Richard Fahey his 2nd win of the day. In that race, he went off at 11/2.

Today’s wins follow on from his recent good form as he rode “Dare to Hope” to victory at Ripon yesterday.

Advertisement

