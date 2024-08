St.Eunan’s defeated reigning Dr. Maguire Cup holders Naomh Conaill in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship in Glenties this afternoon.

It’s now two wins from two for the Letterkenny side as they overcame a depleted Kilcar side in the championship opener last weekend.

St.Eunan’s captain Kieran Tobin says championship wins in Glenties don’t come around very often and that it’s a great win for his team.

He gave his thoughts to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after full time this evening…