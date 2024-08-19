Doochary residents calling for removal of Cloghercor mast

Residents of Doochary Village are requesting the immediate dismantling of the mast at Cloghercor.

Danish company Orsted had sought planning permission from Donegal County Council and an Bord Pleanála to build a wind farm but that was rejected, resulting in them pulling out of the project.

The mast has been described as an “eye-sore” by locals and the surveillance system is said to be invasive to the privacy of residents.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon show, Representative of Cumann na Forbairtha na Dúchoraidh Dr Andrea Redmond says she is hopeful that the mast removed by Christmas.