Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Doochary residents calling for removal of Cloghercor mast

Residents of Doochary Village are requesting the immediate dismantling of the mast at Cloghercor.

Danish company Orsted had sought planning permission from Donegal County Council and an Bord Pleanála to build a wind farm but that was rejected, resulting in them pulling out of the project.

The mast has been described as an “eye-sore” by locals and the surveillance system is said to be invasive to the privacy of residents.

Speaking to Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine til Noon show, Representative of Cumann na Forbairtha na Dúchoraidh Dr Andrea Redmond says she is hopeful that the mast removed by Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

doochary
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doochary residents calling for removal of Cloghercor mast

19 August 2024
Doug Beattie
News, Top Stories

Confirmed – Doug Beattie announces he is stepping down as UUP leader

19 August 2024
keir starmer
News, Top Stories

Prime Minister to discuss response to recent riots in NI with PSNI Chief Constable today

19 August 2024
Doug Beattie
News, Top Stories

Doug Beattie expected to step down as UUP leader today

19 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

doochary
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doochary residents calling for removal of Cloghercor mast

19 August 2024
Doug Beattie
News, Top Stories

Confirmed – Doug Beattie announces he is stepping down as UUP leader

19 August 2024
keir starmer
News, Top Stories

Prime Minister to discuss response to recent riots in NI with PSNI Chief Constable today

19 August 2024
Doug Beattie
News, Top Stories

Doug Beattie expected to step down as UUP leader today

19 August 2024
Irish Martyrs
Top Stories, Audio, News

Parishioners left terrified after disturbance at Letterkenny Church

19 August 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in Court in Derry charged driving-related offences

19 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube