Prime Minister to discuss response to recent riots in NI with PSNI Chief Constable today

The British Prime Minister is visiting Northern Ireland today, to meet with the PSNI’s chief constable.

Keir Starmer and Jon Boutcher are expected to discuss the response to recent riots in Belfast.

The Prime Minster will also meet with the rank-and-file PSNI officers who were directly involved in dealing with the violent disorder seen in Belfast in early August.

It’s his second briefing with the chief constable since taking office.

It’s understood they will discuss some of the pressures on the force.

He will also meet with other community groups in the Belfast area.

