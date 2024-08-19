Road resurfacing taking place this week at Drumlonagher Roundabout and Mountcharles

Donegal County Council says road resurfacing works will take place on the N15 close to Donegal Town this week.

The works, on the stretch approaching Drumlonagher Roundabout. Works will be carried out from tonight until Friday night between 6pm and 7am.

Traffic control measures will be in operation.

Meanwhile, the Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works on Main Street, Mountcharles from Monday until Wednesday from 8am to 6pm each day.

Traffic Management will be in place, and delays can be expected.