Deferral of RZLT welcomed

The deferral of the residential zoned land tax has been widely welcomed.

There had been much concern in Donegal particularly in the agricultural sector, over the tax that was to be introduced early next year.

The Government has confirmed now that on the basis of a Fine Gael parliamentary party motion passed, farmers are to be exempt from the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

Councillor Paul Canning says while Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue did indicate that farmers would not be taxed, he’s welcomed official confirmation today: