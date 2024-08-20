Donegal Gardai warn of increase in burglaries

Gardai in Donegal have warned of an increase in burglaries.

Three properties have been targeted in the county in recent weeks.

The door of a holiday home at Drumroske, Ballintra was forced open between July 29th and August 14th.

While only recently discovered, the burglars are believed to have taken car keys, chainsaws, rugs, alcohol, garden equipment and crystal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning last, the padlock of a storage unit located at Rossnowlagh car park was broken and wetsuits and ear defenders stolen. The wetsuits were later recovered in Sligo.

Elsewhere between 6pm on Sunday, August 11th and 8pm last Sunday, access was gained to the site of a house build in Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

A number of items were stolen including a cement mixer and a power washer.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information relating to either incident to contact Gardai.