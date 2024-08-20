Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Gardai warn of increase in burglaries

Gardai in Donegal have warned of an increase in burglaries.

Three properties have been targeted in the county in recent weeks.

The door of a holiday home at Drumroske, Ballintra was forced open between July 29th and August 14th.

While only recently discovered, the burglars are believed to have taken car keys, chainsaws, rugs, alcohol, garden equipment and crystal.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning last, the padlock of a storage unit located at Rossnowlagh car park was broken and wetsuits and ear defenders stolen. The wetsuits were later recovered in Sligo.

Elsewhere between 6pm on Sunday, August 11th and 8pm last Sunday, access was gained to the site of a house build in Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

A number of items were stolen including a cement mixer and a power washer.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information relating to either incident to contact Gardai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

burglary
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn of increase in burglaries

20 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Person seriously injured in weekend crash in Newmills

20 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information on Burnfoot crash

20 August 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deferral of RZLT welcomed

20 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

burglary
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn of increase in burglaries

20 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Person seriously injured in weekend crash in Newmills

20 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information on Burnfoot crash

20 August 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deferral of RZLT welcomed

20 August 2024
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

Highest number of corncrake territories recorded in Ireland in 25 years

20 August 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social Democrats call on Government to urgently deliver social homes

20 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube