Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Follow-up HIQA inspection notes further improvements required at Donegal centre

A follow-up HIQA inspection at a designated centre for adults with disabilities in Donegal has found further improvements are needed.

Earlier this year, inspectors raised concerns in relation to the safety of the service provided at Dunshenny House.

A HIQA inspection in February found four regulations to be non-compliant and said there were concerns in relation to the safety of the service provided.

A cautionary meeting was held with the provider during which they were advised that further action would be taken should the areas of non-compliance and risk identified fail to be addressed.

A compliance plan was submitted by the provider and a follow-up inspection carried out in May.

On this inspection, the inspector found the provider had taken some action to improve the quality and safety of the service provided.

However, ongoing work, the inspector says was required to strengthen the leadership arrangements in the centre and to improve the governance and management systems used in order to continue to return to full compliance.

Of the seven regulations inspected in the follow-up visit, three were found to be non-compliant and the remaining substantially compliant.

You can view the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

student money university
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

20 August 2024
grainne
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday August 20th

20 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 August 2024
IMG_1391
News, Top Stories

Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School to receive €5,000 in funding

20 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

student money university
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

20 August 2024
grainne
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday August 20th

20 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 August 2024
IMG_1391
News, Top Stories

Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School to receive €5,000 in funding

20 August 2024
Inishbofin
News, Top Stories

Stained glass Church windows smashed on Inishbofin

20 August 2024
IMG_1389
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for welfare of man missing from Derry

20 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube