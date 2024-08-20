Follow-up HIQA inspection notes further improvements required at Donegal centre

A follow-up HIQA inspection at a designated centre for adults with disabilities in Donegal has found further improvements are needed.

Earlier this year, inspectors raised concerns in relation to the safety of the service provided at Dunshenny House.

A HIQA inspection in February found four regulations to be non-compliant and said there were concerns in relation to the safety of the service provided.

A cautionary meeting was held with the provider during which they were advised that further action would be taken should the areas of non-compliance and risk identified fail to be addressed.

A compliance plan was submitted by the provider and a follow-up inspection carried out in May.

On this inspection, the inspector found the provider had taken some action to improve the quality and safety of the service provided.

However, ongoing work, the inspector says was required to strengthen the leadership arrangements in the centre and to improve the governance and management systems used in order to continue to return to full compliance.

Of the seven regulations inspected in the follow-up visit, three were found to be non-compliant and the remaining substantially compliant.

You can view the full report here