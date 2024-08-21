Sports Star nominations deadline dates

The Donegal Sports Star Committee has confirmed the two deadline dates for the 2024 Awards. The first deadline is for the schools nominations and is Friday 25th of October. All other nominations must be submitted to the Committee by Friday 29th of November. Schools are first because it is only successes in the academic year 2023/2024 that are eligible for consideration in school only competitions.

Schools continue to be a hugely important part of the event with nine Awards being presented including Primary School – Best Boy, Best Girl and Teacher; Secondary School Best Girl, Boy, Teacher. There are two Best Primary Schoo categories Small (< 100 pupils) and Large (>100 pupils)

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said the Committee was ready to get back to work after the summer break. “We will be meeting next month and we will be inviting in the 2023 schools winners. They will help us to promote the 2024 schools awards and the importance of getting nominations in by the deadline of Friday 25th of October. Schools is not just about the achievements which are obviously very important but we will given a significant weighting to the level of participation in sport generally. I want to thank Donegal County Council for continuing to be our exclusive sponsor in 2024. The Council first became involved in the late 1970s as the sponsor of the schools awards before taking over as the overall sponsor. We will also be taking nominations for the non-schools awards which has that later deadline of Friday 29th November” Ms Boyle said.

The Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said that while it may only be the end of August there has already been a lot of success for Donegal teams and individuals in 2024. “It is important now that clubs start compiling notes on significant achievements so far this year and be ready to submit names to our Committee. Successes in Donegal sport deserve to be recognised when it comes to our awards event at the end of January.”

There are nine schools categories in total. Again this year there is the Small and Large Primary School categories. Teachers are key people in ensuring that sport is made a priority so there is a category for both Secondary and Primary.

Schools Categories

Best Sports Boy and Girl Primary School

Best Sports Boy and Girl Secondary School

Best Primary School Small (<100 pupils) Best Primary School Large (>100 pupils)

Best Secondary School

Best Sports Teacher Primary

Best Sports Teacher Secondary

Please send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. and attach any relevant images and video footage.

Please note that in regard to nominations shortlisting may apply.

The 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday the 31st of January 2025.