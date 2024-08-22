Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RTÉ Director of Content to leave organisation

RTÉ’s confirmed its Director of Content Jim Jennings will leave the organisation.

Staff were informed by the broadcaster’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst.

In an internal update he said they had been able to reach agreement about the terms of his departure with the support of the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mr Jennings joined the station as a researcher in 1985 and then worked as a television producer/director.

He then became head of RTÉ Radio 1 and took up the role as Director of Content in 2017.

Kevin Bakhurst thanked him for his long service to RTÉ and great contribution to the organisation and public service media.

