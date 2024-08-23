Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Coolatee Sewerage Scheme completed

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the Coolatee Sewerage Scheme has been completed.

The project aimed to eliminate the discharge of untreated water into the Foyle and Deel rivers.

The utility says the sewerage scheme has not only improved water quality in the local rivers, but is an enabler for housing and supports economic growth and development in the area.

The works included a new integrated constructed wetland wastewater treatment plant, making it fully complaint with EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directives.

Donegal Hospice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Hospice Chairperson stresses importance of expansion plans

23 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 August 2024
Jimmy Kavanagh
News, Top Stories

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh not contesting general election

23 August 2024
Coolatee 2
News, Top Stories

Coolatee Sewerage Scheme completed

23 August 2024
Advertisement

