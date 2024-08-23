Coolatee Sewerage Scheme completed

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the Coolatee Sewerage Scheme has been completed.

The project aimed to eliminate the discharge of untreated water into the Foyle and Deel rivers.

The utility says the sewerage scheme has not only improved water quality in the local rivers, but is an enabler for housing and supports economic growth and development in the area.

The works included a new integrated constructed wetland wastewater treatment plant, making it fully complaint with EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directives.