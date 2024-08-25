Derry murder described as ‘heinous’ and ‘evil’

Police in the North say a woman found dead in a fire in Derry had been subjected to a “heinous” and “evil” attack.

Her body was found in the bedroom of a ground floor flat in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A murder inquiry’s underway, and officers say they’re working at full pace to catch whoever was responsible.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the victim, who police believe may be possibly aged in her 40s to 60s.

A spokesperson adds the PSNI knows this brutal murder has caused great concern but that they can assure the public they’re working at full pace to establish what’s happened.