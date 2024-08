Downings manager Maxi Curran says he’s delighted to get their first two points on the board in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship.

His side overcame a stern test from Cloughaneely, running out 1-09 to 0-10 winners thanks to a Paddy McElwee goal mid-way through the second half.

Blustery conditions affected all games across the county today, and Curran says “it was a really tough day for football”.

He joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening…