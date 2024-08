Downings have beaten Cloughaneely 1-09 to 0-10 in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship in Falcarragh this afternoon.

A second-half goal from Paddy McElwee was the important score.

It’s Downings’ first win of this year’s championship, meanwhile Cloughaneely are still without a point.

With the full time report, here’s Brendan Kilcoyne…