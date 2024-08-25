Finn Valley’s Sinead McConnell takes three medals at World Masters Athletics Championships

Sinead McConnell took yet another medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg this morning.

A gutsy display earned her a brilliant bronze in the 20km race walk.

The Finn Valley AC athlete finished in an incredible time of 1:59.38, which puts her into the top 20 on the all-time Irish list.

Valerie Boban of France won gold in 1:56.53 and Hungary’s Katalin Bodorkos-Horvath claimed silver in 1:59.01.

Melanie Peddle of Great Britain and France Laurence Sina were also in the bronze battle, but Sinead dug deep to earn her place on the podium.

The result completes a fine hat-trick of medals for Sinead after she took silver in both the 5k and 10k race walks.