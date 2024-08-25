Foyle Road closed due to flooding

Motorists are advised that a closure is in place on the Foyle Road, Derry.
The area between Foyleside roundabout and Craigavon Bridge is impassable due to flooding.
People are being asked to seek an alternative route for your journey.
