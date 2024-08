Students are generally happy this year with how the Leaving Cert went.

That’s the assessment from the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union which says students were not at a disadvantage compared to previous years.

Its main concern is due to the competition for CAO course offers which come out on Wednesday which will be fierce this year.

Irish Second-Level Students’ Union Leas-Uachtarán Máirín Harding advises students to get support.