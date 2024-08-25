Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Martin Regan “pleased to get the result” as Naomh Conaill ease past Sean MacCumhaills

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill defeated Sean MacCumhaills 2-13 to 0-05 in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship in Ballybofey last night.

After the game, Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan gave his thoughts to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Foyle Road closed due to flooding

25 August 2024
9977_20240818221757
News, Audio, Top Stories

ISSU says students were happy with the Leaving Cert this year

25 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry murder described as ‘heinous’ and ‘evil’

25 August 2024
Shot in Riverside, California in April of 2015.
News, Top Stories

Pump station interruption to affect customers in West Donegal

25 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Foyle Road closed due to flooding

25 August 2024
9977_20240818221757
News, Audio, Top Stories

ISSU says students were happy with the Leaving Cert this year

25 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Derry murder described as ‘heinous’ and ‘evil’

25 August 2024
Shot in Riverside, California in April of 2015.
News, Top Stories

Pump station interruption to affect customers in West Donegal

25 August 2024
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Carrowtrasna, Stroove

25 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Three hospitalised following Inver collision

25 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube