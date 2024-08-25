St. Michaels edge out Dungloe in tough conditions at The Bridge

St. Michaels continued their impressive start to the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship as they overcame Dungloe at The Bridge this evening.

It was a story of two halves as the wind played a big factor.

St. Michaels played with the wind at their backs in the first period and led 0-08 to 0-01 at half time.

Dungloe got themselves back in the game and equalised with a few minutes to go, but a Michael Langan free-kick in the dying minutes gave St. Michaels the two points.

0-09 to 0-08 was the final score in challenging conditions at the Bridge.

With the full time report, here’s Ryan Ferry…