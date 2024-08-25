Three hospitalised following Inver collision

Three people have been hospitalised following a crash in South Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision at Inver.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 o’clock this morning between Inver Bridge and the Ardaghey turn-off.

Three people have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place, from Inver Bridge on the N56 towards Killybegs.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station at 071-9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.