Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Protest to be held this afternoon over ban of puberty blockers in NI

A protest is being held by young people today over the signing of a ban on puberty blockers in the North.

A letter will be handed into Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill to reverse the ban.

The puberty ban blocker, which was signed off by Sinn Féin in the North, has been described as an essential part of healthcare for transgender young people.

The protest takes place at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Sinn Féin’s headquarters on Dublin’s Parnell Street.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

299377315_576755000912758_6237005847629671596_n
News, Top Stories

Family shop to close doors due to rising costs

27 August 2024
Oasis blur
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s official – Oasis are getting back together!

27 August 2024
transgender
News, Top Stories

Protest to be held this afternoon over ban of puberty blockers in NI

27 August 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for governmental guidance for children and social media

27 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

299377315_576755000912758_6237005847629671596_n
News, Top Stories

Family shop to close doors due to rising costs

27 August 2024
Oasis blur
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s official – Oasis are getting back together!

27 August 2024
transgender
News, Top Stories

Protest to be held this afternoon over ban of puberty blockers in NI

27 August 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for governmental guidance for children and social media

27 August 2024
phone driving mobile
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bad driving habits pushing up insurance premiums

27 August 2024
Coláiste Eoghain first years in their new uniforms with Principal and Deputy
News, Top Stories

Inishowen school starts new term with new name, crest and uniform

27 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube