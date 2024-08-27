Protest to be held this afternoon over ban of puberty blockers in NI

A protest is being held by young people today over the signing of a ban on puberty blockers in the North.

A letter will be handed into Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill to reverse the ban.

The puberty ban blocker, which was signed off by Sinn Féin in the North, has been described as an essential part of healthcare for transgender young people.

The protest takes place at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Sinn Féin’s headquarters on Dublin’s Parnell Street.