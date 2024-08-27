Road Safety Working Group calls for conversation and vigilance as school year begins

As the new school year begins, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is emphasising the importance of vigilance for drivers, and encouraging proactive discussions between parents, guardians children, and teachers.

They say the first week of school is always a very busy time, with some children attending school for the first time and others getting used to new routines and drops off points. Being more cautious around pedestrians and whilst students are entering and exiting buses is important for all road users they say as schools reopen.

On today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal for information………