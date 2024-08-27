Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road Safety Working Group calls for conversation and vigilance as school year begins

As the new school year begins, the Donegal Road Safety Working Group is emphasising the importance of vigilance for drivers, and encouraging proactive discussions between parents, guardians children, and teachers.

They say the first week of school is always a very busy time, with some children attending school for the first time and others getting used to new routines and drops off points. Being more cautious around pedestrians and whilst students are entering and exiting buses is important for all road users they say as schools reopen.

On today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty made this appeal for information………

 

Garda
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai assist in medical emergency involving cyclist

27 August 2024
School Safety
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road Safety Working Group calls for conversation and vigilance as school year begins

27 August 2024
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday August 27th

27 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Update – Road reopens between Letterkenny and O’Donnell Park following crash

27 August 2024
