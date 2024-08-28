Consultation opens as Stormont starts work on a new North West Transport Plan

The North’s Department for Infrastructure is preparing a transport plan for the North West region, with people being encouraged to share their views at this early stage in the process.

A number of drop in sessions will be held across the Derry City and Strabane District next month, with the initial online consultation running until November.

The Department for Infrastructure says it is working with Derry City and Strabane District Council and others across the region to prepare the North West Transport Plan 2035, with a focus on reducing emissions and helping to tackle climate change.

Urging people to participate in the initial 10 week consultation, they say meeting climate commitments means everyone must think carefully about how they travel, and consider what journeys can be made by walking, cycling or using public transport.

They say the Transport Plan will cover local issues, including active travel, public transport, the local road network, and parking, and they want public input from the start to help shape the Vision and Objectives and identify local transport concerns, with a view to creating a plan that will make a real difference to everyday journeys.

The online questionnaire will be available until November 5th, and can be accessed HERE

