Donegal Senior Hurling Final Preview: Bernard Lafferty & Martin McGrath

Old foes Setanta and Burt will lock horns in this weekend’s Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final.

It’s a repeat of the 2022 decider which ignited Setanta’s run to what could result in three in a row Munster Cup’s on Saturday.

Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ will have live match commentary from the 5pm throw in association with Topline McCreary’s Killygordan.

Having lifted the Ulster Intermediate title last year, victory this weekend would also mean Setanta would seal A spot in the Ulster Senior Club Championship.

Speaking with Daire Bonner of the Donegal News, Setanta’s Bernard Lafftery says the three in a row would be sweet:

Burt have won more Donegal hurling titles than any other club in the county but Saturday’s appearance in the final is just their second in six years.