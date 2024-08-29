Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one, we discuss all you need to know about smart meters. Later mother and GP Ciara Steele says the Department of Education should be doing more to help reduce the spread of germs in the classroom:

We hear how a new study shows that one in four psoriasis patients show signs of arthritis, there’s breaking news of a series of arson attacks on religious buildings and the ambulance service urges the public not to video or photograph crash scenes:

There’s critisism following the decision to extend a ban on puberty blockers to Northern Ireland, Grace and Margaret join Greg to discuss a hugely popular women’s group in Falcarragh and Paul and Jimmy are in to reveal the four Highland Radio finalists for the Irish music Month competition:

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
physiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

29 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Kind hearted’ Derry teen laid to rest today

29 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2024
