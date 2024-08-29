Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

The Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department is currently operating with only 40% of the staff required.

While there should be five posts filled, that figure currently sits at two, with no indication of the remaining being filled in the short-term future.

The news comes as a letter has been sent to GPs outlining the pressure the service is under.

In the letter GPs were asked to advise their patients of the long wait-times and to discourage them from contacting the department, as the admin support is limited to four hours a week.

Cllr Declan Meehan, a member of the Regional Health Forum West, says the year long wait is unfair on patients and the staff who are under immense pressure:

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with woman’s murder in Derry

29 August 2024
physiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

29 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Kind hearted’ Derry teen laid to rest today

29 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2024
