Understaffing in Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department unfair on patients and staff – Cllr Meehan

The Letterkenny Physiotherapy Department is currently operating with only 40% of the staff required.

While there should be five posts filled, that figure currently sits at two, with no indication of the remaining being filled in the short-term future.

The news comes as a letter has been sent to GPs outlining the pressure the service is under.

In the letter GPs were asked to advise their patients of the long wait-times and to discourage them from contacting the department, as the admin support is limited to four hours a week.

Cllr Declan Meehan, a member of the Regional Health Forum West, says the year long wait is unfair on patients and the staff who are under immense pressure: