School bus places in jeopardy following late issuing of tenders



Some school children could be left without transport for the new academic year, a commercial bus representative body has said.

Commercial bus operators are responsible for serving more than 95% of all school transport routes in the State.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland say tenders were issued late, putting them under pressure as schools open.

Feargal Barton, the chair of the CTTC school transport committee says many children across the country will be left without school transport: